WFP Nigeria Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

7,540 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.8 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 50 m six months (April- Sept. 2019) net funding requirements

596,880 people assisted in March 2019

Operational Updates

• In March, in line with the overall strategy to refocus assistance to the most conflict-affected communities, WFP planned to reach 889,000 beneficiaries in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to an overall total of 596,880 beneficiaries in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States through in-kind unconditional food assistance and cash-based transfers (CBT), complemented by preventive nutrition assistance activities and livelihood-oriented interventions (67 percent of the plan). The underachievement is primarily attributed to delay in livelihoods transfers, distribution not undertaken in Rann and Kukawa due to insecurity, higher contingency caseloads and duplications.

• Of the total 583,140 beneficiaries who received unconditional food assistance, 69 percent was In-kind and 31 percent through CBT.161,811 beneficiaries received in kind nutrition prevention and treatment.

• Preparatory activities for the livelihood interventions continue with sensitization and targeting, procurement of non-food items, mapping of livelihood interventions to beneficiaries, etc.

However, some of the beneficiaries were served through the crises response pillar to ensure no-one is left behind.

• WFP supported over 39,000 new arrivals, including 37,205 through CBT and , 2,594 through In-kind food assistance.

• WFP dispatched a total of 7,808 mt of mixed food commodities to various final distribution points in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States (100 percent of the requirement).

• The Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) took place between March and April, one month later than usual due to the general elections in February and March. First time engagement with the National Population commission improved the EFSA methodology, including the enumeration area identification process. A report on the preliminary findings of the exercise will be shared in early May.

• Vulnerability and assessment mapping post-harvest strategy retargeting was completed in Bank (Bama), Mafa, Damboa, Konduga and Monguno and is ongoing in Michika.

• A house-to-house verification/spot check was conducted in Damboa local government area (LGA), and Auno and Jakana wards of Konduga LGA.

• Targeting was also completed in Gwoza LGA to verify the households in the various categories targeted.

• Preliminary findings of the bi-weekly market monitoring system across 19 markets in Borno and Yobe State, indicate that prices continued to decline or remained the same.