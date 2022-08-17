WFP Nigeria Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

6,931 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5.0 m in cash-based transfers made

USD 189 m six-month net funding requirement (June 2022 to November 2022)

849,548 people assisted in June 2022

Operational Update

June marks the start of the lean season. The Food Security Cluster reports over 4.1 million people in northeast Nigeria are projected to be food insecure (IPC/CH Phase 3 and above). Up to 29 percent of households have inadequate food consumption.

Countrywide, the Cadre Harmonise projects that 19.5 million people will experience acute food insecurity at crisis, emergency or catastrophic levels before the lean season concludes in September. A joint FAO-WFP report on hunger hotspots warns that while conflict and challenges to secure humanitarian access remain primary drivers of food insecurity across Nigeria, climate-related threats aggravate the risk of reduced crop yields due to poor rainfall, and changes in the global economy trigger inflation and higher food prices.

FAO’s June 2022 report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World notes that supply chain disruptions linked to the war in Ukraine have compounded food insecurity across countries. New constraints on international trade in food and increased fuel costs associated with the war further aggravate Nigeria’s existing food and nutrition crisis, as highlighted in the recently published Assessment of the Risks and Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian Crisis on Food Security in the ECOWAS Region.

Within this dynamic and complex context, WFP continues to provide life-saving food assistance to vulnerable people in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, and Katsina and Zamfara States in the northwest. In cooperation with the Food Security Cluster, WFP is committed to scaling up operations and reaching more people in need during the June to September lean season.

In June, WFP’s food assistance reached 849,548 people, 25 percent more than in May. A total of USD 4.89 million in unconditional resource transfers delivered via e-vouchers were distributed to 406,277 individuals for redemption at WFPaccredited retail outlets. In crisis response locations where cash transfers were not feasible, WFP distributed 6,011 mt of domestically sourced assorted food commodities. With the additional resources promised by donor partners, WFP plans to reach 1.7 million vulnerable people by September.

WFP’s support for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition provided 921 mt of specialized nutritious food to 167,635 children aged 6-59 months, pregnant and lactating women and caretakers. WFP also continued changing lives by supporting enhanced livelihoods of 5,846 people through asset creation and income-generating activities, including improved crop and animal production.