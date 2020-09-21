WFP Nigeria Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

7,001 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 8.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 176 m six-month net funding requirement (July 2020 – December 2020)

751,264 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Update

WFP food assistance reached 610,163 internally displaced people (IDPs) and host communities in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States. WFP provided in-kind food to 326,561 people and reached 283,602 through mobile money and e-vouchers.

Malnutrition prevention activities reached 164,408 children and pregnant and lactating women and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) was provided to 4,313 children aged 6–59 months.

WFP provided food or cash livelihoods support to 111,444 households. The pandemic has adversely affected implementation of WFP livelihood activities.

Supply chains are obstructed by restrictions on movements across states and major markets. Vulnerable families and communities are experiencing increased prices of food and essential goods with long-term implications for their food security, nutrition and livelihoods.

WFP continues to scale up response in the northeast to provide COVID-19 related and other emergency food assistance to 1.72 million people. Targeting of distributions follows a tiered palliative care approach aligned with the Government response.

At the request of the Federal Government, WFP, IOM, and UNHCR plan direct food assistance to complement Government social safety net efforts using in-kind and cash-based transfers in Lagos, Kano and Abuja. A joint proposal submitted to the UN COVID-19 Basket Fund for USD 8 million includes USD 5 million in food assistance for Phase 1 of the intervention. USD 20 million is required to reach 900,000 people in need. The Federal Government contributed 2,000 mt of cereals from the national Strategic Grain Reserve for COVID-19 response in these urban hotspots.

Technical support provided to the Government’s takehome ration distribution in Abuja and Lagos further strengthened the continuing partnership between WFP and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.