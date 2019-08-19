WFP Nigeria Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

6,205 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.99 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 69 m six months (July- December 2019) net funding requirements

739,610 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• The June 2019 Cadre Harmonisé update confirms the persistence of food and nutrition insecurity across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, which together represent 2.9 million people facing food and nutrition insecurity. WFP consulted with the Government, food security partners and key stakeholders to review and adjust the immediate and mid-term response. In the short-term, WFP will scale-up assistance in six Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno State for the lean season.

• Before the beginning of the rainy season when Rann becomes inaccessible by road, WFP provided a one-month food ration to over 28,540 individuals and two months of nutrition support to over 5,000 pregnant and lactating women and children. Humanitarian activities in Rann had previously been suspended since January 2019 due to insecurity.

• Borno state remains prone to attacks from non-state armed groups, with sporadic attacks in Adamawa and Yobe States. In June 2019, there was an increase in attacks targeting the Nigerian armed forces and Special Forces, as well as civilians’ farmland to loot food commodities in advance of the lean season when access to food is limited.

• In late May 2019, the military forces were conducting operations against non-state armed groups and relocated over 10,000 people from Sabon Gari community to Damboa town in Borno state. Due to a lack of shelter and non-food items, WFP began providing 15-day food rations to the new arrivals, in addition to the existing 27,600 IDPs.

• Due to favourable market conditions, WFP began enrolling 54,000 individuals in Ngala and 30,000 in Bama to transition from in-kind food assistance to cash-based transfers.

• WFP and FAO are providing joint food and seed distributions to protect seed investments during the rainy season. By June 2019, the joint distribution was completed in Yobe and Adamawa States, and will conclude in Borno State in July 2019.

• The Food Safety and Quality team organised a celebration of World Food Safety day, which falls on 7 June. A brief awareness session was conducted on the importance of food safety in the context of WFP operations, beneficiaries and daily activities.