WFP Nigeria Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

12,385 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6.7 m in cash-based transfers made

USD 171 m six-month net funding requirement (August 2022 - January 2023)

1,161,616 people assisted in July 2022

Operational Update

WFP continues to focus on the lean season response. WFP’s Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping Bulletin for July finds 28 percent of households countrywide and up to 40 percent in the northeast have inadequate food consumption during the current lean season.

Major challenges for the humanitarian response in northeast Nigeria remain insecurity and access constraints, and socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with their related effects on food security from inflation and higher food prices.

The Essential Needs Analysis Northwest and Northcentral Nigeria, published by WFP in July, also highlights household food insecurity caused by insecurity, high food prices, and displacement. Across both northwest and northcentral states, the analysis found greater food insecurity among returnees and IDPs, especially those living in camps or informal settlements.

WFP continues to provide life-saving food and nutrition assistance to conflict-affected communities, prioritizing IDPs in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of the northeast, and Katsina and Zamfara States of the northwest. WFP has committed to scale-up operations to reach 1.76 million people, 43 percent of the 4.1 million people estimated by the Cadre Harmonisé March 2022 analysis to be in IPC/CH Phase 3 or above.

Nigeria’s Food Security Sector, tasked with coordinating response among actors across the humanitarian community, continues to express urgent concern for the northeast’s unmet humanitarian needs.

In July, WFP food and nutrition assistance reached 1,161,616 people, 37 percent more than in June. WFP provided USD 6.53 million in unconditional resource transfers using e-vouchers redeemed by recipients at accredited retail outlets. Vouchers are a preferred modality, offering flexibility in food selection and support for local vendors. In crisis response locations where cash-based transfers were not feasible, WFP distributed 11,496 mt of domestically sourced food commodities.

WFP emergency support for prevention and treatment of malnutrition delivered 888 mt of specialized nutritious food to 195,991 children aged 6-59 months, pregnant and lactating women, and caretakers. WFP also continued changing lives by supporting livelihoods and helping to build the resilience of 13,176 people in Borno and Yobe States through asset creation activities and skills development.