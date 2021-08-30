WFP Nigeria Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

17,989 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 7.8 m cash-based transfers made

USD 217 m six-month net funding requirement (August 2021 – January 2022)

1,625,953 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Update

• In July, WFP provided unconditional resource transfers to 1,573,939, crisis-affected people in northeast Nigeria and Zamfara State, distributing inkind food to 1,080,994 people and cash-based transfers (CBT) to 492,945. People reached included 19,597 new arrivals.

• WFP distributed emergency nutrition assistance of specialised nutritious foods for prevention of acute malnutrition to 116,573 crisis-affected children aged 6-59 months and 77,410 pregnant and lactating women and girls. Food assistance for treatment of acute malnutrition reached 6,372 children aged 6-59 months.

• WFP provided livelihoods support to 27,755 vulnerable households via food or cash to support their immediate food needs and create or rehabilitate assets that strengthen resilience of individuals and communities to future shocks.

• Under the resumed and improved multi-sectoral nutrition programme, WFP provided USD 110,730 in cash transfers to 6,503 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls in Yobe State.

• WFP partnered with Nigeria’s private sector to hold an inaugural Zero Hunger Sprint Innovation Challenge event at Lagos. The event connected investors from Nigeria’s private sector with qualified local start-ups working on creative solutions to end hunger in Nigeria. Six women and men entrepreneur received awards of USD 50,000 or more to continue developing their prize-winning innovative ideas. Read more

• WFP facilitated awareness raising sessions on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA). Service providers and retailers in roles supporting WFP food assistance joined an in-person session at Damaturu and two online sessions for Maiduguri-based businesses and organizations. Ensuring safety from harm for the vulnerable people we serve is a core WFP commitment.