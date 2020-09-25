WFP Nigeria Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

7,225 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 8.2 m cash-based transfers made

USD 148 m six-month net funding requirement (August 2020 – January 2021)

756,636 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Update

Food assistance reached 581,124 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people in host communities of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States. WFP provided in-kind food to 289,811 people and reached 291,313 through mobile money and e-vouchers.

Malnutrition prevention activities reached 189,820 children and pregnant and lactating women, including treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) provided to 4,629 children aged 6–59 months.

WFP provided food or cash livelihoods support for 145,286 vulnerable households to meet their immediate food needs and create or rehabilitate assets that strengthen resilience of individuals and communities to future shocks.

Scale up response in the northeast is ongoing to provide emergency food assistance to an additional 653,130 people affected by COVID-19. One-off food assistance of two months ration is ongoing under Phase 1 of the scale up plan. Distributions are through a tiered palliative care approach aligned with the Government.

Preparations are ongoing to provide direct food assistance to complement the government’s social safety net efforts using a hybrid of in-kind and cash-based transfers in Lagos, Kano and Abuja. WFP will start implementation in September.

WFP is providing technical support to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and supporting the government’s distribution of take-home rations in Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos. WFP continues technical support to the government’s COVID-19 response.

The Cadre Harmonisé June update finds 4.3 million food insecure people in need of food assistance in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, a 1.4 million increase from the March report. This is due to increased activities of non-state armed groups, arrival of new IDPs seeking shelter, and economic hardships related to COVID-19. The number of food insecure people in Kano State has reached 1.5 million because of COVID-19 induced economic difficulties.