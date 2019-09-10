WFP Nigeria Country Brief, July 2019

6,803 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.14 m cash-based transfers made

USD 100 m six months (August 2019 - January 2020) net funding requirements

687,894 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• The Emergency Directors Group (EDG) mission to Nigeria (1-5 July 2019) reiterated the deteriorating situation in Borno State. Four local governments areas (LGAs) remain inaccessible (Abadam, Guzamala, Kukawa, and Marte) and IDPs continue to seek security in the garrison towns, but the area available to them is limited and conditions are poor. The EDG called for a review of sector roles and recommended that agencies adopt the WFP humanitarian hub team concept to improve operational oversight and coordination.

• In July 2019, WFP continued to support the food and nutrition needs of 687, 894 food-insecure people across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States. Up to 2.9 million people face food and nutrition insecurity, according to the latest food and nutrition security assessment, June 2019 Cadre Harmonisé. In response to the needs, WFP consulted with the Government, food security partners and key stakeholders to adjust its response. In the short-term, WFP is scaling-up assistance in six LGAs in Borno State for the lean season.

• In July 322,270 people were assisted with 5,234 mt of mixed food items in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States (91 percent of plan). Distributions to 49,000 people in Kukawa and Kala Balge (Rann) remain suspended due to security risks and lack of access during the rainy season. Over 65,700 people were served with in-kind food assistance in Bama as WFP completed SIM card registration in preparation for mobile money transfers beginning in August.

• Of the 263,949 people assisted (100 percent of plan) with cash-based transfers, 5 percent were through mobile money and 95 percent through e-vouchers.

• WFP and FAO are providing joint food and seed distributions to protect seed investments during the rainy season. By end July 2019, the joint distribution was completed in Borno,

Adamawa and Yobe States.

• Through its complaints and feedback mechanism WFP received 956 calls from the affected population receiving WFP assistance (857), former recipients (95) and those who never received assistance (4). The calls were largely positive feedback (79 percent), followed by negative feedback (16 percent), request for information (4 percent), and request for technical assistance (1 percent).