WFP Nigeria Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

5,591 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5 m cash-based transfers made

USD 100 m six-month net funding requirement (February 2020 – July 2020)

652,276 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

Unconditional food assistance: In January, WFP provided unconditional food assistance to 581,078 internally displaced people and host communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

WFP provided in-kind food to 307,707 and reached 273,371 people through mobile money and e-vouchers in the three states.

Malnutrition prevention and treatment: Malnutrition prevention activities continued in January reaching 190,675 children and pregnant and lactating women. The treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), was provided to 6,690 children 6–59 months.

With support from the United Kingdom, WFP continued the multi-sectoral nutrition programme by providing pregnant and lactating women and caregivers of children under two years with conditional cash-based transfers of NGN 5,000. These transfers are conditioned on participation in UNICEF-supported maternal, newborn and child health services, maternal support groups, and income generating activities. WFP cash transfers enabled 8,867 mothers and caregivers to enrich their daily diets or those of their children in the first 1,000 days.

Livelihood support: In January, 37,359 households were successfully provided with food or cash assistance to meet immediate food needs while assets they created will help them strengthen capacity to face future shocks.

Assets created under livelihood assistance include different land resource management, forestation (tree nursey establishment and community forests), community infrastructure development and income generating activities.

Support to Rann: WFP continued to consult with the Government and partners to support 30,000 people in Rann who have not had any consistent food assistance in 2019. Rann remains cut-off from life-saving food assistance due to security constraints and severe flooding.

WFP undertook a rapid feasibility assessment for delivery of food assistance in Rann, and results show that cash is feasible. Consultations with partners and financial service providers are underway to explore options for delivering cash to Rann beneficiaries.