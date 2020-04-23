WFP Nigeria Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

6,717 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 60 m six-month net funding requirement (March – August 2020)

724,445 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

Unconditional food assistance reached 650,348 internally displaced people and host communities in Adamawa,

Borno and Yobe States. WFP provided in-kind food to 355,957 people and reached 294,391 more through mobile money and e-vouchers.

WFP nutrition assistance activities for the prevention of malnutrition reached 180,988 children and pregnant and lactating women and provided treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) to 4,091 children 6–59 months.

Pregnant and lactating women and caregivers of children under 2 received cash-based transfers of NGN 5,000 conditioned on participation in UNICEF-supported maternal, newborn and child health services, maternal support groups, and income generating activities. Cash transfers enabled 21,419 mothers and caregivers to improve daily diets during the critical 1,000-day window of opportunity from conception to a child’s second birthday.

WFP provided food or cash livelihoods support for 38,833 households. This assistance helps vulnerable households meet their immediate food needs and create or rehabilitate assets that strengthen resilience of individuals and communities to future shocks. Assets include improved land resource management, establishment of tree nurseries and community forests, community infrastructure development, and income generating activities.

WFP Regional Director for West Africa Chris Nikoi travelled to Abuja and Maiduguri from 9 to 13 February. During the mission he met with senior Government officials, partners and WFP staff to hear updates on the northeast crisis and review priorities. The Regional Director especially emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with the Government to achieve zero hunger in Nigeria.

A team from Nigeria was one of 9 out of 714 applicants selected to attend the WFP Innovation Bootcamp that was held in Munich, Germany from 10 to 14 February. WFP is building synergies with Thrive Agric, a Nigerian private sector start-up, to promote access to markets for smallholder farmers in northeast Nigeria. The effort strengthens national capacity by improving skills and leveraging partnership with efforts at federal and statelevel to encourage home-grown school feeding and help address the root causes of food insecurity and malnutrition.

The next Cadre Harmonisé analysis will be conducted across 17 states from 2-14 March. In anticipation of the Cadre Harmonisé findings, WFP plans an emergency food security assessment for the northeast.