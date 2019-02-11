WFP Nigeria Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

8,736 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 25 m six months (January 2019-June 2019) net funding requirements

700,000 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• In December 2018, in line with the overall strategy to refocus assistance to the most conflict-affected communities, WFP planned to reach 842,000 beneficiaries in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

• In December, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to an overall total of 706,604 beneficiaries (84 percent of the plan) in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States through in-kind general food assistance and cash-based transfers (CBT), complemented by preventive nutrition assistance activities and livelihood-oriented interventions.

• Of the total assisted, 606,430 beneficiaries received general food assistance (76 percent through in-kind and 24 percent through CBT).

• A total of 252,000 beneficiaries received preventive nutrition assistance (81 percent through in-kind and 19 percent through CBT).

• A further 1,205 beneficiaries were targeted with cash-based livelihood-oriented interventions.

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to a total of 7,493 new arrivals recorded in December, with highest figures in Monguno (2,998), Pulka (2,551) and Banki (640).

• WFP dispatched a total of 8,321 mt of mixed food commodities (99 percent of the December requirement) to various food distribution points in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in December.

• WFP Nigeria’s Borno and Yobe December Market Monitoring Bulletin reflects that in the past three months, the prices of staple grains have stabilized or declined in Yobe State. This is due to recent seasonal staple crop harvest in some parts of north eastern Nigeria. In Borno State, the prices of red beans, sorghum, local and imported rice have increased. This can be attributed to increased transport costs, as some transporters and traders are unwilling to commute the highly volatile trade routes for fear of attacks.

• In line with the strategy to re-profile households, meetings and sensitization at community levels were carried out to better clarify and explain the transition strategy in Ngala,

Dikwa, Pulka and Monguno. Retargeting and re-profiling of households is completed in Ngala and Pulka, and is ongoing in Dikwa.

• WFP Humanitarian Hub Teams: Following the pilot in Bama in November, a team of four WFP staff tested the concept of operations in Dikwa, to promote the presence of WFP in deep fields and increase monitoring and oversight of food distributions in both camps and host communities. Focus group discussions were held with new arrivals and consultations with partners aimed at refining response. Findings revealed the new arrivals showed preference to dry-ration opposed to the cooked beans and SuperCereal at the reception centre.

• The WFP vulnerability analysis and mapping (VAM) team commenced planning for the next round of the emergency food security assessment (EFSA), in close collaboration with key food security sector partners. Over 22,000 households are targeted for coverage, and it is scheduled to commence with state level training for enumerators in January 2019. This will be followed with a joint analysis workshop under the technical guidance of WFP, with the aim to harness capacity of key government partners in the area of food security analysis. Findings from the assessment will further feed into the March 2019 cycle of the Cadre Harmonise analysis.