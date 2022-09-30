WFP Nigeria Country Brief, August - September 2022

In Numbers

12,101 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 10.8 m distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 210 m six-month net funding requirement (October 2022 - March 2023)

1,563,217 people assisted in August 2022

Operational Update

WFP provided unconditional assistance to 1,511,008 people in August, 34 percent more than in July. People served included 10,649 new arrivals in Bama, Banki, Dikwa, and Pulka towns of Borno State who received prepositioned emergency food rations. During September, WFP expects to reach over 1.7 million people in need.

In August, in cooperation with non-governmental organization (NGO) partners, local vendors, and financial service providers, WFP distributed 12,101 mt of food commodities to 926,723 people and completed electronic voucher redemption of USD 10.8 million for 823,531 people.

Responding to alarming findings of increased malnutrition in northeast Nigeria, WFP distributed emergency nutrition assistance to prevent acute malnutrition among 104,835 crisis-affected children aged 6-59 months and 82,202 pregnant and lactating women and girls. WFP also provided specialised nutritious food to treat moderate acute malnutrition among 39,024 children aged 6-59 months.

Malnutrition prevention interventions are integrated with unconditional and conditional WFP food assistance provided to the most vulnerable households.

WFP also provided food-insecure households with resiliencebuilding support for improved livelihoods. Working through cooperating partners, WFP assisted 13,185 vulnerable households in strengthening the resilience of individuals and communities to future shocks. Recipients of food assistance for asset creation in Borno and Yobe States redeemed USD 101,847 using mobile money and electronic vouchers.