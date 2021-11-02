WFP Nigeria Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

20,761 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 8.1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 230.7 m six-month net funding requirement (September 2021 to February 2022)

1,791,858 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Update

In August, at the peak of the lean season, WFP scaled up crisis response food assistance to reach 1,791,858 people in need. This financially challenging scale-up was necessary to mitigate severe vulnerability and famine risk after worsening food insecurity not seen since 2017. WFP assisted vulnerable people in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Zamfara States with 20,117 mt of in-kind food and cash-based transfers of USD 8.1 million. WFP provided in-kind food to 1,277,499 people and cash-based transfers using mobile money and e-vouchers to 468,361 people. New IDP arrivals climbed to 30,985.

To prevent acute malnutrition, WFP distributed emergency nutrition assistance to 114,026 crisis-affected children aged 6-59 months and 80,624 pregnant and lactating women and girls in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States. Another 11,106 children aged 6-59 months received nutrition assistance for treatment of acute malnutrition.

WFP resumed the multi-sectoral malnutrition prevention activity, transferring USD 107,345 in support of 6,304 vulnerable children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls in Yobe State. Through nutrition education and social and behaviour change communication (SBCC) initiatives, WFP reached communities with messages on optimal breastfeeding and complementary feeding practices.

WFP also changed lives through support for improved livelihoods of 15,358 people, including 7,912 in Yobe State, and 7,446 in Borno State. Asset creation activities prepared 1,186 hectares in Borno and Yobe States for crop production during the 2021 rainy season. Participants received training on good farming practices and use of agricultural extension services. In Yobe, WFP supported the establishment of 56 village savings and loan associations with combined savings of nearly NGN 1.2 million. Participants from 49 households produced 2,240 kg of fresh livestock fodder using hydroponics, significantly reducing feed costs for owners of livestock with limited access to land. Beneficiaries from 1,241 households planted 54,100 fruit tree seedlings to fight deforestation.

Beneficiaries of asset creation activities also rehabilitated and constructed waterways and gullies.

WFP completed two three-day protection training events on community feedback mechanisms for cooperating partners at Damaturu in Yobe State and Maiduguri in Borno State.