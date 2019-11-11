WFP Nigeria Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

6,428 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5.63 m cash-based transfers made

USD 58 m six months (September 2019 - February 2020) net funding requirements

773,550 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP provided lifesaving food assistance to an additional 1,143 newly internally displaced people (IDP) in Nigeria’s northeastern States of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. Additionally, WFP continued to support the food and nutrition needs of 773,550 food-insecure people. WFP assisted 354,508 IDPs and members of host communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States with 5,205 mt of food (92 percent of plan) and assisted 291,703 through mobile money or e-vouchers where enabling market functionality exists.

• Distributions to 49,000 people in Kukawa and Kala Balge (Rann) remain suspended due to security risks and lack of access during the rainy season. Food Security Sector (FSS) partners have suspended assistance to Rann as access has been cut off during the rainy season. Partners last distributed food there from May to June 2019, while the Government conducted food distributions in July.

• Up to 2.9 million people face food and nutrition insecurity, according to the latest food and nutrition security assessment provided by the June 2019 Cadre Harmonisé. In response, WFP is scaling-up assistance to target an additional 121,027 people in six localgovernment areas (LGAs) in Borno State for the lean season, including three LGAs (Mobbar, Nganzai and Magumeri) where assistance had ceased in 2018.

• WFP provided nutrition prevention and treatment assistance to 109,326 children 6 to 23 months, 5,253 children with moderate acute malnutrition, and 36,470 pregnant and lactating women.

• The government restriction on transporting fertiliser has forced farmers to plant without it, which has resulted in stunted growth of crops due to insufficient soil nutrients. This may result in a poor yield and reduced ability of households to support themselves, widening the food gap in areas already facing high levels of food insecurity. Security incidents have also delayed transportation of communal asset creation materials delaying progress in Damboa and Ngala.

• Through a Seasonal Livelihoods Programming consultation, communities, humanitarian actors and government in Adamawa State identified natural resource management and climate change adaptation, agricultural/fisheries production and value chain development, and income generating activities as priority interventions to be undertaken through WFP livelihoods improvement programming.