WFP Nigeria Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

5,114 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.67 m in cash-based transfers made

USD 168 m six-month net funding requirement (May to October 2022)

628,515 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Update

WFP remains at the forefront of the humanitarian response in Nigeria, deploying the greatest share of food assistance, and reaching over two million people last year. In April 2022, WFP provided humanitarian support to 628,515 people, most of them in the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

WFP reached 92 percent of households planned for targeted food and nutrition support under the current resource-based adjusted implementation plan, approximately equal to the number of people reached in March. In Borno, general food distribution using in-kind food reached 4,862 newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) fleeing hard-to-reach areas inaccessible to humanitarian actors due to ongoing conflict.

IDPs, host communities and returnees in Borno and Yobe States received WFP electronic vouchers valued USD 3.68 million. The vouchers enabled 314,743 vulnerable people to buy preferred food from WFP-contracted retailers at a time of day that is most convenient for them. WFP increased the proportion of food assistance using cash-based transfers from 30 percent in July 2021 to over 50 percent in April 2022, stimulating local markets and facilitating vulnerable people’s financial inclusion. In locations where local markets are less functional, households received 5,114 mt of locally produced food. WFP delivered 3,595 mt of in-kind food to vulnerable households in Borno State, 843 mt in Adamawa State and 675 mt in Yobe State.

Distributions planned for April in the northwest states of Katsina and Zamfara were carried out in early May due to challenges to onboard a cooperating partner. Following the recent renewal of funding arrangements with the Government, WFP will extend this assistance through June.

WFP nutrition support continued to target pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-59 months experiencing or at risk of malnutrition. WFP distributed 547 mt of specialized nutritious food to the homes of 131,012 children, caretakers and women. The daily provision of 787 kcal of Super Cereal Plus or lipid-based nutrient supplement medium quantity (LNS-MQ) helped to prevent malnutrition among children aged 6–23 months. Pregnant and lactating women received 1,205 kcal of Super Cereal and vegetable oil daily to prevent malnutrition and encourage optimal breastfeeding.