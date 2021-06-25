WFP Nigeria Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

7,644 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 140 m six-month net funding requirement (May – October 2021)

878,110 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Update

• Food assistance delivered via unconditional resource transfers reached 778,384 people, including 415,717 who received in-kind food and 362,667 who received cash-based transfers via electronic voucher, mobile money or prepaid cards.

• Nutrition assistance reached 131,173 children, pregnant and lactating women and girls with specialized nutritious food.

• WFP provided livelihoods support for 98,244 vulnerable households via food or cash to support their immediate food needs and create or rehabilitate assets that strengthen resilience of individuals and communities to future shocks.

• WFP plans to reach 1.5 million beneficiaries by June 2021, including conflict and COVID-19 affected people. A contingency of 200,000 more beneficiaries has been planned for possible new arrivals coming from inaccessible areas.

• Cadre Harmonisé (CH, March 2021) analysis indicates 9.2 million people require assistance in the current period of March to May. The number of food-insecure people (CH Phase 3-4) across Nigeria is expected to reach 12.9 million people during the June to August lean season, including 4.4 million people in the northeast. Food insecurity is exacerbated by an increase in food prices compared to 2020 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and security incidents in northeast and northwest Nigeria.

• Northeast Nigeria is currently facing a famine risk.

Severe food consumption deficits, indicative of famine-like conditions have been observed for inaccessible populations. WFP is working closely with the Government to prevent catastrophic food insecurity.

• WFP continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation countrywide during the ongoing vaccine roll-out.

The Government of Nigeria received 3.9 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility.