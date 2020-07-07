WFP Nigeria Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

10,853 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 9.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 78 m six-month net funding requirement (May 2020 – October 2020)

741,459 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Update

WFP food assistance reached 741,459 internally displaced people and individuals in host communities in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States. WFP provided in-kind food to 337,346 people and reached 291,333 more through mobile money and e-vouchers. Double distribution of rations began in some locations during April as a COVID-19 risk mitigation measure and will be scaled up going forward.

WFP malnutrition prevention activities reached 169,948 children and pregnant and lactating women, including treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) provided to 3,612 children 6– 59 months. WFP’s multi-sectoral nutrition programme assisting pregnant and lactating women and caregivers of children under 2 participating in UNICEF-supported health services concluded at the end of March.

Considering the exceptional circumstances of COVID-19 and restrictions on movement and gatherings introduced by the Government as a risk mitigation measure, WFP has temporarily suspended the requirement for livelihoods beneficiaries to participate through conditional transfers in communal activities during April and May. Livelihoods beneficiaries will receive unconditional transfers during these two months.

To address the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable families countrywide, the Federal Government is leveraging the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme to reach over 3 million households across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory by providing take-home rations in lieu of on-site feeding to children currently unable to attend school. WFP is providing technical support in vulnerability analysis and market monitoring, targeting and programme design, supply chain, M&E, and communications.

An initial WFP analysis of susceptibility of livelihoods to COVID-19’s spread in northeast Nigeria indicates that in addition to 3.7 million people already predicted by the Cadre Harmonisé to become food insecure during the upcoming lean season, 3.3 million more people may become temporarily food insecure due to government-ordered lockdowns and a larger number of households may resort to negative coping strategies because of rising food prices.

WFP is monitoring the functionality and performance of over 60 food markets in the northeast through a new remote market and price monitoring tool that conducts surveys via mobile telephone.

These tools support continuity for evidence-driven targeting and other informed decision making and policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.