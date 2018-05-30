WFP Nigeria Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

14,000 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.2 m cash-based transfers made

USD 21.45 m six months (May-October 2018) shortfall for the Nigeria component of EMOP 200777

1.24 m people assisted in April 2018

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP reached 1.24 million people with food and nutrition assistance in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. WFP’s increase in the implementation plan is the result of starting distribution in Kala Balge LGA. WFP dispatched 14,000 mt of mixed food commodities to people in need during the month.

• WFP provided assistance to more than 5,000 new arrivals in Bama, Banki, Ngala, Pulka and Dikwa LGAs as a result of WFP partners’ readiness and pre-positioned contingency stock.

• A total of 783,887 beneficiaries (90 percent of the plan) – most of them internally displaced in camps or in host communities – benefited from food distributions, while in areas with functioning markets 420,261 people (98 percent of the plan) were assisted with cash or vouchers. In terms of food assistance, cash-based transfers were made to 33 percent of the beneficiaries and in-kind food assistance to 67 percent.

• WFP supported 327,278 young children and women under its preventative nutrition approach activities in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. This included 152,552 children aged 6-23 months (93 percent achievement), 14,321 children aged 24-59 months with moderate acute malnutrition (71 percent achievement), and 114,946 pregnant and lactating women (95 percent achievement)

• WFP distributed 973 mt of specialised nutritious foods (SuperCereal Plus) to the children for a monthly ration of 200 g/child/day, and 866 mt of a similar fortified blended flour (SuperCereal) to the women as a monthly ration of 250 g/person/day. Under the multi-sectoral Integrated Nutrition Programme, an additional 25,000 PLW received cash transfers and 20,459 children aged 6-23 months were provided with SuperCereal Plus.

• In preparation for the upcoming planting season in May-June, WFP and FAO are working together to ensure that FAO agricultural inputs reach as many WFP beneficiaries who have some access to land and can plant on time.