West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4-10 January 2022)

NIGERIA

AT LEAST 200 DEAD IN ARMED ATTACK IN ANKA LGA

Between 5 and 6 January, armed men attacked villages in Anka local government area (LGA) in the northwestern state of Zamfara, killing over 200 people and forcing about 10,000 people to flee as they razed homes. On 8 January, local populations returned to their villages to organize mass burials, with a lot of people still missing and bodies still being recovered in Zamfara. Northwest Nigeria has seen a sharp rise in attacks on villages, schools and colleges, mass abductions and other violent crimes since late 2020.

30 STUDENTS FREED AFTER SEVEN MONTHS OF ABDUCTION IN KEBBI STATE

On 8 January, gunmen released 30 Nigerian students from Kebbi State, in the northwest, after about seven months in captivity, following a previous group of 30 who were brought home in October 2021. Released students returned to the state capital Bernin Kebbi along with one teacher. The students of Federal Government College in Kebbi were abducted on 17 June when armed men stormed their school in Birnin-Yauri, some 220 km from the state capital. Abductions of students for ransom is a serious concern in Nigeria.

BURKINA FASO

ARMED MEN ATTACK A VILLAGE, KILL 11 CIVILIANS IN THE CENTRE-NORD

On 5 January, non-state armed group (NSAG) members attacked Ankouna village, Pensa department, Sanmatenga province, in the Centre-Nord region, claiming 11 lives and injuring one other. The security situation in Burkina Faso has deteriorated sharply since 2015, with NSAG attacks causing the death of over 1,000 people and forcing more than a million people to flee their homes.

DR CONGO

15,000 DISPLACED AFTER CLASHES IN SOUTH-KIVU

On 5 January, violent clashes resumed between armed groups in the Hauts Plateaux of Uvira city, South-Kivu province, forcing around 15,000 people to flee. Many of the newly displaced had already been forced into displacement in May 2020, following armed violence in the region. The upsurge in violence in South-Kivu and the consequent large-scale military operations to track down non-state armed groups (NSAG) increases further population displacement risk in the province, which is already hosting over 1.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs).

CAMEROON

ARMED MEN HIJACK FOOD AID TRUCK IN THE NORTH-WEST

On 8 January, non-state armed group (NSAG) members highjacked a humanitarian organization’s truck transporting food in Bamenda city, Mezam division, in the NorthWest. They stole 23 metric tons of food, which was in transit for distribution in Wum town, in Menchum division. Hijacking of aid incidents are common across the NorthWest and South-West regions where NSAG target humanitarian convoys, hindering affected people’s access to critical aid.