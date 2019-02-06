West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 January – 4 February 2019)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

ATTACKS AGAINST AID WORKERS CONTINUE, PEACE DEAL REACHED

In January, 32 incidents against humanitarian organisations were reported countrywide compared to 33 incidents in December 2018.

Two NGO staff have been killed in the first month of 2019. The most affected localities are Bambari (central Ouaka prefecture) and Batangafo (eastern Ouham prefecture) with nine and six incidents respectively. More than 60 per cent of the incidents are armed robberies. On 2 February in Khartoum, Sudan, a peace agreement has been reached between the Central African Government and 14 armed groups under the auspices of the African Union within the framework of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR.

BURKINA FASO

HOSTILITIES CLAIM 160 LIVES IN NORTHERN BURKINA FASO

Following an armed attack in Kain locality on 3 February, claiming 14 civilians, Burkina Faso’s army has raided three localities in the Nord region. According to the military, some 146 people suspected to be members of an armed group were killed during the operations. The latest hostilities are likely to uproot more civilians from their homes. Insecurity has deteriorated sharply in Burkina Faso in recent months. More than 82,000 civilians have been displaced by violence, sparking an unprecedented humanitarian emergency.

CAMEROON

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE NEEDS URGENT SCALE-UP

Following the new influx of Nigerian refugees from Rann since 27 January, Cameroon’s Humanitarian Coordinator on 1 February has led a joint mission to Goura refugee site in the Far North region. Some 35,000 refugees have arrived at the site. Humanitarian organisations have launched a multi-sector response providing food, water, shelter, health and protection. The response in the conflict-hit area will need to be scaled up to cope with the sudden influx of refugees.

CHAD

MEASLES CASES CONTINUE TO RISE, RISK OF WIDER SPREAD

The number of measles cases continues to rise in Chad, with 312 cases recorded between 22 and 28 January, and 255 cases the previous week. According to government data, in 2018, the measles epidemic reached a total number of 5,336 cases and caused 96 deaths. In 2019, as of 28 January, the epidemic has already reached 981 cases and caused 6 deaths, with the district of Am Timan, in southern Salamat region, the most affected. Health partners are concerned that affected populations are mostly nomadic or semi-nomadic groups, which could lead to a faster spread of the virus and difficulties in accessing cases. The disease is currently spreading towards the south of the country, where 11 cases were recorded in Logone Oriental and Occidental provinces, hosting vulnerable Central African refugees and Chadian returnees. Health partners will provide twelve thousand doses of measles vaccines to children aged between 6 and 11 months.

NIGERIA

MORE THAN 60 KILLED IN RANN, THOUSANDS DISPLACED

Following the withdrawal of Cameroonian troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force on 27 January, thousands of civilians and IDPs have fled Rann, in north-eastern Borno state.

Armed groups raided the town on 27 and 28 January, burning homes and killing 60 civilians. A previous attack, on 14 and 15 January, had killed more than 10 civilians and destroyed homes and medical facilities.

Population movements have been recorded towards Ngala and Maiduguri towns, in Borno state, while others have crossed into Cameroon. Humanitarian partners have activated emergency response mechanisms to receive the influx in Ngala and in Cameroon’s Maroua region, in the Far North