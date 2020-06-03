West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 May - 1 June 2020)

BURKINA FASO

50 PEOPLE KILLED IN SPATE OF ARMED ATTACKS

According to a Government statement, at least 50 people were killed in a spate of attacks on 29 and 30 May. On 30 May, armed men attacked the livestock market of Kompienbiga, Pama Commune, Est Region, killing at least 25 people. The same day, a commercial convoy including one ambulance was ambushed near the northern town of Barsalogho in the Centre-Nord region, killing at least 12 people. These attacks came a day after a convoy of civilians returning from Titao and escorted by a local self-defence group came under fire in Sollé, Thiou commune, Yatenga province, in the north of the country, killing at least 10 people. Titao and Thiou are among the communes most affected by insecurity in Nord region, and host to the largest number of IDPs in the region

DR CONGO

EBOLA RESURFACES IN THE NORTHWEST

Health authorities declared a new Ebola epidemic on 1 June in the western city of Mbandaka, after six people were confirmed to have the disease – four of whom have died. The outbreak occurs more than 1,000 km away from the persevering epidemic in the east of the country. The Government and its partners are working to provide essential equipment, deploy community mobilizers and provide water and sanitation services. This is a reminder of the multiple persisting health challenges, while the country also battles COVID-19 and the world’s largest measles outbreak. The Ebola outbreak began in August 2018 and has claimed more than 2,000 lives, while more than 1,000 people have survived the disease.

NIGER

ATTACK ON MALIAN REFUGEE CAMP

At least two refugees and one host community member were killed on 31 May in a coordinated attack on Intikane refugee camp, 72 kilometres from the Malian border in Tahoua region, western Niger. The camp hosts some 20,000 Malian refugees and an additional 15,000 displaced Niger nationals. In addition to killing the three men, the assailants torched stocks of relief items. They also destroyed mobile phone towers and the main water station and pipes, cutting communication and the water supply to the displaced population and their host communities. Hundreds of

NIGERIA

UXO EXPLOSION KILLS CHILD IN BORNO STATE

A child was killed and two IDPs wounded from the impact of a suspected unexploded ordinance (UXO) at the Farm Center camp, near Maiduguri on 1 June. The wounded IDPs are being treated at a local hospital. At least 13 people were killed in a similar incident in early January when a child picked up an IED in Ngala LGA sparking a deadly explosion. Humanitarian actors have consistently raised concerns about the risks of UXOs, IEDs, mines and other explosive devices across the region including in areas where former IDPs have returned to their villages. About 1.5 million people are facing dangers posed by IEDs, landmines of an improvised nature, and explosive remnants of war.