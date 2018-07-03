West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 June – 2 July 2018)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

HUGE IDP DECLINE IN PAOUA TOWN

The number of IDPs in the north-western Poua town has drastically decreased to 9,330 from more than 65,000 in January 2018 following security operations by the UN peacekeeping force. Violent attacks by armed elements that erupted in late 2017 uprooted thousands of civilians from their villages around Paoua and forced more than 18,000 to seek refuge in neighbouring Chad. Aid organisations in Paoua are adjusting some of their activities to assist those returning from the town.

CHAD

FOOD INSECURITY, MALNUTRITION HIGH IN SAHEL BELT

Around 62 per cent of households in the country’s Sahel belt are food insecure and severe acute malnutrition rates are above the 2 per cent emergency threshold, according to the latest food security assessment conducted in May. Among the affected households, 7.5 per cent are severely food insecure. The assessment also found that 15 more departments are affected compared to October 2017. The worsening food and nutrition situation is due to economic vulnerability and poor food diversity among households. The Government and its partners have called for unconditional food assistance until new harvests in September. Nutritional programmes also need to be enhanced.

MALI

ROBBERY AGAINST AID GROUPS IN TIMBUKTU

Armed assailants stole vehicles from two international aid groups on 25 and 26 June in the northern Timbuktu region. There were no injuries reported in the two separate incidents.

Aid groups have increasingly been targeted by armed attackers in northern Mali. On 18 June, six international aid groups were forced to suspend operation in Menaka region due to rising violence against humanitarian workers and their premises.

NIGERIA

24 NEW CHOLERA CASES REPORTED IN ADAMAWA

Authorities in the north-eastern Adamawa state on 24 June reported 24 cholera cases.

Since the outbreak was declared in the state in May, 1,388 cases and 25 deaths have been reported in the four affected localities.

Aid organisations and the authorities have scaled up response including water chlorination, setting up treatment/emergency operation centres, hygiene promotion messaging and active case search across hotspot communities to ensure early detection and treatment.

SAHEL

FOOD INSECURITY COULD WORSEN IN COMING MONTHS

Up to 6.5 million people, up from 5 million currently, risk severe food insecurity in the coming months as the June – August lean season progresses, WFP reported on 28 June. Poor rainfall in 2017 has triggered acute water, food and pasture shortages in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal. Severe acute malnutrition rates in the six countries have increased by 50 per cent since last year. Aid organisations are scaling up operations to the affected people. So far, around a third of the US$1.3 billion needed for relief assistance had been received.