West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 September – 1 October 2018)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

VACCINATION TEAM ATTACKED

Armed men on 24 September attacked a vaccination team from the Ministry of Health and robbed the health workers of money and other belongings. The team was ambushed outside Batangafo town in the norther Ouham prefecture. The vaccination campaign had been scheduled for 28 – 30 September targeting 45,061 under five children.

DR CONGO

HOSPITALS FACE SHORTAGES IN VIOLENCE-HIT FIZI

Medicines and other supplies are running low in three hospitals that have remained operational in Fizi, a locality in the eastern South Kivu province, following clashes between the army and an armed group that erupted on 15 September. The shortages have affected the treatment of those injured in the hostilities and other patients. The clashes and recent torrential rains have forced those who had fled the violence back to the bush to seek refuge.

FIRE DESTRUCTION LEAVES 10,000 IDPS HOMELESS

Fire razed 1,500 huts on 22 September at Kaseke IDP camp in the south-eastern Tanganyika province. Hundred other huts were demolished to stop the fire from spreading. Around 10,000 people have been left homeless. Humanitarian assessments are underway to identify the needs of those affected. The authorities are also probing the cause of the fire.

NIGER

THREE POLIO CASES CONFIRMED

Two vaccine-derived polio cases have been confirmed in Tanout and Magaria localities in the southern Zinder region. A third confirmed case has died and another is awaiting confirmation. Three rounds of vaccination campaigns are scheduled from 11 October to 25 November covering 28 health districts at risk in Zinder, Diffa, Maradi and Agadez regions.

NIGER

HIGH MALARIA, MALNUTRITION DEATHS IN SOUTH NIGER

Around 10 children died every day in August at a hospital in Magaria in southern Niger, MSF reported on 25 September. The children died mainly of malaria and malnutrition that peak during the June – September rainy season and before harvests in September. MSF said it believed it was attending to just a sixth of children needing medical care given the number of deaths recorded during previous malaria and malnutrition peaks. The agency, working with Niger’s Ministry of Health, is currently treating 730 children at Magaria hospital, including 208 who are critically ill and crowded into the paediatric intensive care unit.

NIGERIA

OVER 200 NEW CHOLERA CASES REPORTED

More than 200 suspected cholera cases and two deaths were reported on 24 September in several localities in the north-eastern Borno and Yobe states that have declared cholera outbreaks. The new cases bring to 3,857 suspected cases and 106 deaths across in the two states since the start of the year. Health authorities and aid organizations are stepping up measures to bring the infections under control. The response includes establishing emergency operation centres, deploying health workers and increasing health and hygiene assistance.

FLOODS AFFECT OVER 800,000 PEOPLE

Flooding since late August has affected some 826,000 people in 12 states, the National Emergency Management Agency reported on 26 September. The deluge has displaced 176,000 people and claimed 199 lives. More than 150,000 hectares of farmland have been inundated and 321 roads and bridges destroyed. A state of national disaster has been declared in four states severely affected by flooding. Humanitarian organizations continue to scale up support to Government emergency response.