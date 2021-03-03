West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 Feb - 01 Mar 2021)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

IMPACT OF LATEST CRISIS ON EDUCATION

Half of the country’s children are out of school because of the resurgence of violence that started last December. Nearly 1,000 schools across the country have been forcibly closed, occupied or damaged as a result of fighting and at least 26 schools are still occupied by armed groups in 11 of the 16 prefectures. The Humanitarian Coordinator and UNICEF Representative expressed their serious concern over the impact of violence on children’s education and protection. This interruption comes only a few months after the reopening of schools after their closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GUINEA

TWO HEALTH WORKERS DIE FROM EBOLA, MORE VACCINE DOSES AVAILABLE

As of 1 March, a total of 13 cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) have been confirmed and while four are others are probable. So far, eight deaths have been recorded. Among these cases, four have been laboratory-confirmed, with four confirmed cases and four probable ones. Two health workers died from the disease, among five infected in total. One of the deceased health workers was laboratory confirmed and the other one suffered from a probable infection. From 23 February toAs of 1 March, 1,317 people have been vaccinated in the country, with an additional 12,960 doses of the Ebola vaccine received. To date, nine EVD cases are hospitalized at the Epidemics Treatment Centre in Nzérékoré, and none at the one in Nongo in Conakry. 579 contacts are being followed up.

CAMEROON

KILLING AND DISPLACEMENT OF CIVILIANS IN NORTH-WEST REGION

Between 22 and 26 February, armed men attacked civilians in at least seven villages in Nwa sub-division, Donga-Mantung division in the North-West Region of Cameroon. At least eight people were killed and more than 14 injured.

About a hundred houses and three churches were looted and burnt and some 4,200 civilians were displaced to neighbouring villages and bushes. An unknown number of people have crossed the border to Nigeria. As of 1 March, the displaced population has not returned as they are still fearing for their lives.

NIGERIA

ATTACK AGAINST CIVILIANS AND AID FACILITIES IN DIKWA

On 2 March, non-state armed groups (NSAGs) attacked the town of Dikwa in northeastern Borno State. Several aid agencies and a hospital were reportedly set ablaze or sustained damage. Edward Kallon,

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria condemned the attack and voiced deep concerns for the safety and security of thousands of residents of Dikwa, including internally displaced persons living inside and outside camps as well as those who had returned to the community to rebuild their lives after years in displacement. He called on all armed parties to stop the violence and respect international humanitarian law and human rights law, and ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian property and personnel. This violent attack will affect the support provided to nearly 100,000 people who are desperately in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic risks spreading in Borno State. The situation in Dikwa LGA hosting over 100,000 IDPs and host community population has deteriorated since midFebruary when NSAGs took over neighbouring Marte LGA forcing an influx of nearly 4,000 civilians to Dikwa. Dikwa itself came under direct multiple attacks on 20 February prompting a temporary withdrawal of some aid workers.

AT LEAST 17 KILLED IN MULTIPLE BLASTS IN MAIDUGURI

At least 17 people were killed, and more than 45 others wounded in deadly attacks on Maiduguri, northeastern Borno state’s capital on 23 February. Non-state armed group (NSAG) members entered the capital firing several shots and missiles. Among those killed were nine children playing football in a field in the Shehuri area. Maiduguri is the hub of the humanitarian response in the north-east region, hosting several offices and warehouses of aid agencies.

