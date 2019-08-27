West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (20 - 26 August 2019)

MALI

ASSISTANCE AFFECTED BY INSECURITY IN EAST

On 22 August, a group of international NGOs reported that insecurity and increased crime in the eastern region of Menaka is having a damaging impact on the civilian population and humanitarian organizations. Between end of July and early August, humanitarian organizations recorded seven incidents of violent robberies and burglaries, intimidation and theft, affecting their operational capacity and impeding assistance to populations in need. The level of crime is putting the response in jeopardy and, without improved security, INGOs present in Menaka will be forced to scale back their activities.

NIGERIA

RAINS AND FLASH FLOODS CENTRAL AND WESTERN AFRICA IN NORTH EAST

Nearly 9,000 households have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods across north-eastern Borno and Yobe states on 20-21 August. Heavy rains have also hit neighbouring Adamawa State where the number of affected households is being assessed. More than 7,300 emergency shelters and makeshift shelters have been partially damaged or destroyed, impacting thousands of people in IDP camps and host communities. The majority of people affected require emergency shelter and household supplies; water, sanitation and hygiene services; food, health, vector control and draining of stagnant water. Needs assessments, emergency actions and preventive measures are ongoing across the three states.

NIGER

ATTACKS AGAINST CIVILIANS

During the night of 23-24 August, 12 internally displaced persons were killed and 5 more wounded during an attack by armed individuals in Lamana village, Diffa region. The night before, one civilian was killed and one kidnapped during an attack in Boulahardé village, and a woman and two girls were abducted in Bague village. Since January 2019, at least 150 civilians have been kidnapped in Diffa region, with the highest concentration in the communes of Bosso and Diffa. This marks the highest rate since the beginning of the crisis in 2015.

REGIONAL

SCHOOL CLOSURES TRIPLE IN CENTRAL AND WESTERN AFRICA

On 23 August, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that a generation of children risks being denied the right to learn due to violence against schools across West and Central Africa. Attacks against students, teachers and schools in the region has led to a tripling in school closures in the last year and left almost two million children without education. More than 9,000 schools have been closed in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Niger and Nigeria as a result of insecurity, three times the number at the end of 2017.