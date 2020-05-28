West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 - 25 May 2020)

REGIONAL

OVER 45,000 COVID-19 CASES IN WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA

More than 45,000 cases have been confirmed in West and Central Africa amid concerns of premature easing of emergency measures in several countries across the region. Despite the surge in new cases and warning from health authorities, more countries and states have relaxed emergency measures such as the restriction of movements and gatherings - including in worship centers.

BURKINA FASO

INCREASING ARMED ATTACKS ON TEACHERS, STUDENTS, SCHOOLS

In a report released on 26 May, Human Rights Watch informed that increasing armed group attacks on teachers, students, and schools in Burkina Faso since 2017 have had a devastating impact on children’s access to education. In 6 of the country’s 13 regions, the groups have killed, beaten, abducted, and threatened education professionals; intimidated students; terrorized parents into keeping children out of school; and damaged, destroyed, and looted schools. Between mid-2017 and mid-2019, the central Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger witnessed a six-fold increase in school closures due to attacks and insecurity.

DR CONGO

SURGE IN COVID-19 CASES

From 416 cases a month ago, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 2,403 on 25 May, representing a 477 per cent increase. Over the past weeks, the daily caseload of positive cases hovered around 100 as testing capacities were scaled up; Kongo Central province is the second most affected province with 165 cases after Kinshasa.

The government has extended a health state of emergency for an additional two weeks; the measure has been in effect since mid-March.

NIGER

ARMED MEN TARGET CLINIC IN TILLABERI REGION

On 21 May, armed fighters made an incursion in Banne village, Ouallam department, Tillaberi region, looting the health care center and stealing money from the medical shop. One health center staff reportedly died during the incident. According to humanitarian actors on the ground, this attack marks a renewal of non-state armed group activities in the area, reducing access in some parts of Ouallam department.

NIGERIA

OVER 73 KILLED, THOUSAND DISPLACED IN INTER-COMMUNAL CLASHES

On 15 and 16 May, 73 people were killed and over 1,000 displaced in inter-communal clashes in three communities in Lamurde LGA, in the west of Adamawa State, according to an initial assessment by the State Emergency Management Agency. Some 75 wounded residents have been hospitalized and properties including homes, businesses and livestock were destroyed. The Governor of Adamawa State imposed an immediate and indefinite 24-hour curfew on Lamurde LGA to forestall further clashes and reprisals. Nearly 1,200 displaced by the clashes are currently occupying two schools pending the establishment of two camps. The State Emergency Agency has started delivering food assistance.

SURGE IN ATTACKS IN NORTHEAST REGION

Since early May, non-state armed groups have intensified attacks, killing at least 25 civilians across the north-east region. IDPs and commuters have been routinely targeted in ambushes, raids and IED or suicide attacks in Borno State. In Yobe state, at least four deadly attacks involving the burning and looting of homes and critical facilities were reported between 18 and 19 May alone in Gujba and Geidam LGAs. On 9 May, armed men raided communities in Mdagali LGA in Adamawa State, killing civilians and burning several homes after looting food and valuables. At least 20 civilians were also killed in crossfire in Magumeri LGA on 17 May.