West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (17 – 24 November 2020)

REGIONAL

WHO WARNS OF POTENTIAL INCREASE OF COVID-19 CASES

As the end of year approaches, the World Health Organization is calling on countries to remain vigilant in the face of a possible increase of COVID-19 cases. In the WHO African region, 19 countries reported an increase of more than 20 per cent in the last 28 days. In Cameroon, cases have increased from 80 to 100 per week in mid-October to an average of 500 cases in the last two weeks. In DRC, health authorities have warned that a second wave was imminent and would be followed up by a series of new measures. WHO calls on member States to conduct risk assessment at the sub-national level, identify high-risk areas, and gain community support to implement public health measures. Large gatherings and mobility have been identified as risk factors, which can be exacerbated by the holiday season, along with a relaxing of safety measures among the population. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, countries in the West and Central Africa region have recorded a total of more than 274,000 confirmed cases and 4,100 deaths.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

PRIMARY SCHOOLS CLOSED IN BENI DUE TO INSECURITY

According to authorities, attacks by armed groups have led to the closure of 26 elementary schools in Oicha, Mutwanga, and Kamango health zones, Beni territory. More than 10,000 children who attended these schools have no access to education. Education actors are mobilizing to intervene, while humanitarian interventions in the area have decreased due to lack of funding.

45 000 NEWLY DISPLACED IN WALIKALE

Record rainfall in this year’s rainy season has impacted 20 out of 23 provinces in Chad, with 388,000 people affected. Floods caused the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, along with loss of food stocks, destruction of cultivated lands, and cattle death. The affected populations urgently need food, WASH, non-food items (NFI) and livelihoods. Humanitarian partners continue to work with the Government to follow up on the situation and monitor the response provided and still required.

NIGERIA

$ 15 MILLION FUNDS ALLOCATED TO NORTH-EASTERN NIGERIA

The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated US$15 million to address rising food insecurity in north-east Nigeria. With the ongoing crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, and the COVID-19 pandemic, 5.1 million people are at risk of critical food insecurity during the 2021 lean season, an increase of 20 per cent according to the Cadre Harmonisé analysis. Levels of food insecurity are similar to the 2016-2017 peak of the crisis, when risk of famine was looming over the north-eastern States. Despite challenges, aid workers have already reached over 3.6 million people with life-saving assistance in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states since the beginning of the year.

UNHAS RESUMES OPERATIONS TO DAMASAK

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has resumed helicopter flight operations to Damasak on 20 November. Flights to Damasak town, hosting over 70,000 IDPs, refugee returnees and host community populations, had been suspended for nine days following clashes between non-state armed groups and government forces. The security situation in the area, located near the border to Niger, has deteriorated sharply since June, forcing thousands of Nigerian refugees to cross back from the Nigerien side. The influx of new arrivals has overwhelmed services across host communities prompting the establishment of a new camp.