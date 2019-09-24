West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (17 - 23 September 2019)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

FRESH VIOLENCE CLAIMS 33 LIVES IN BIRAO TOWN

Fighting broke out on 14 September between rival armed groups at the local market and a school in the northern Birao town, claiming at least 33 lives. The fighting is feared to have forced more people to flee for safety. A previous bout of clashes on 1 September displaced around 13,000 people from their homes in Birao, with many seeking refuge around the UN peacekeepers compound.

Relief response launched after the initial clashes in ongoing.

CHAD

MIGRANTS FLEE RISING TENSIONS IN MINING TOWN

Around 450 migrants have fled the country’s northern Faya town over the past three weeks, according IOM. They are fleeing escalating tensions and conflicts over gold mining as well as deepening mistrust of the authority by the local population. The fleeing migrants mainly need food and water. IOM is already providing assistance The authorities fear that as many as 10,000 people could flee Faya in the coming weeks.

DR CONGO

HIGHEST SINGLE-DAY EBOLA CASES IN MONTHS RECORDED

Fifteen suspected Ebola cases were recorded on 17 September, one of the highest single-day cases in several months, with Mambasa locality being one of the areas of concern. Response teams are strengthening operations in the area. Separately, all response activities were recently suspended in Luemba area in Mandima health zone after residents attacked health teams, torching 34 houses belonging to health personnel, the police station and medical facilities.

NIGERIA

AID GROUP FORCED TO HALT OPERATIONS

The Nigerian army on 18 September ordered Action Against Hunger (ACF) to close its main office in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, and closed two other offices in neighbouring Yobe state the next day. The aid agency said in a statement on 19 September that the closure was “without notice and without explanation” and suspended all programmes as a precautionary measure. A total of 87 health centres that provide essential nutrition and health services are now closed and nine stabilization centres are affected. Food distribution for 250,000 people has also been halted. ACF urged “competent authorities to let [it] continue [its] work in the region.” In 2018, ACF assisted over 3.5 million people in Borno, Yobe and Jigawa states.

FLOODS AFFECT 33 STATES

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency has reported that more than 100 Local Government Areas in 33 states have been affected by floods. Thirteen states have been placed on high alert for severe flooding. In the violence-hit Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, the risk of more torrential rains and floods remain high until the end of September.

As of 30 August, floods had affected around 21,000 households.

Humanitarian organizations are carrying out needs assessments, providing emergency relief and setting up preventive measures.