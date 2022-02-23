West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15-21 February 2022)

NIGERIA

FIRE OUTBREAK KILLS ONE, AFFECTS 15,000 IN A CAMP IN MAIDUGURI

On 18 February, a fire broke out in Muna ElBadawy camp for internally displaced persons (IDP), in Maiduguri, Borno State, killing one child and affecting over 15,000 IDPs. The fire also destroyed about 3,000 shelters, as well as water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in the camp. Properties and valuables were also destroyed. Affected families are being hosted by relatives and friends, as humanitarian agencies mobilize to provide critical assistance. The fire is one of the most destructive in recent months. Muna camp is particularly congested due to the spontaneous clustering of makeshift shelters, increasing the risk of fire outbreaks.

NIGER

INSECURITY DEPRIVES THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN OF EDUCATION IN TILLABERI

According to national authorities, as of 25 January, 758 primary and secondary schools were closed across the country due to insecurity, impacting about 73,000 children.

Tillabéri is the most affected region, with 674 schools closed and about 58,000 children out of school. Between 7 and 13 February, nonstate armed groups allegedly set a dozen schools ablaze in the Torodi Department,

Tillabéri region, forcing people to flee their villages in search of safety. Local authorities and humanitarian agencies have mobilized to ensure the continued education of the region's over 60,000 children who have dropped out of school. In 2022, humanitarian organizations are appealing for US$21million to ensure the education of over 171,000 children.

WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS LAUNCHED IN MALI, NIGER, NIGERIA & DRC

The recent launch of four Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP) highlights growing humanitarian needs in the region. In Mali, internally displaced persons (IDPs) are in urgent need of food, health, sanitation. It is anticipated that over 1.8 million people will be affected by the upcoming lean season, between June and August 2022, the highest number ever recorded since 2014, up from 1.3 million in 2021. US$686 million in funding is required to assist 5.3 million of the most vulnerable people. In Nigeria, the conflict continues to uproot the lives of civilians across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) states, with over 2.2 million people displaced and facing daily threats to their food security, health, and safety. US$1.1billion will be needed to assist and protect 5.5 million people. Niger continues to face a complex humanitarian crisis continuously worsened by violence and insecurity, displacement, acute food insecurity, epidemics, and floods.

Niger requires $US552,6 million to provide urgent support to 2.3 million people. The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, especially in Ituri and North-Kivu provinces, due to a volatile security situation and intercommunal conflicts. Attacks against civilians, including IDPs, have increased over the past year. The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for the DRC will provide urgent assistance to 8.8 million vulnerable people, requiring US $ 1.88 billion.