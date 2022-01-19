West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11-17 January 2022)

NIGERIA

50 PEOPLE KILLED IN AN ARMED ATTACK IN KEBBI IN THE NORTH-WEST

On 15 January, armed men on motorbikes attacked Dankade village, in Kebbi province, in the north-west, killing at least 50 people, most of whom are civilians, and opened fire on the army and the police. They also set fire to shops and grain silos and stole cattle, injuring many individuals and causing damage to dozens of houses. Nigerian authorities recently banned the circulation of motorbikes in the country, due to their increasing use in armed attacks. The attack came a week after armed men killed 200 people in the nearby state of Zamfara, also in the north-west.

BURKINA FASO

OVER 1.5 MILLION DISPLACED, A 47% INCREASE FROM LAST YEAR

The government announced that, as of 31 December, more than 1.5 million people had to leave their homes because of the conflict, a 47 per cent rise from early January 2021. Nonstate armed groups (NSAG) attacks, which are increasingly targeting civilians, are worsening the security situation, forcing people to move, which in turn increases humanitarian needs among the affected population, including food, water, shelter, and psycho-social support. Initial estimates indicate that 3.5 million Burkinabe will need humanitarian aid in 2022, including 2.6 million severely food insecure during the 2022 lean season, with over 436,000 in the pre-famine phase.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

FIRE RAVAGES DISPLACEMENT SITE

On 11 January, a fire destroyed large parts of a site for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Alindao town, Basse-Kotto Prefecture, in the south, leaving over 3,000 displaced people in critical need of shelter, basic household items, food, and water. The fire also destroyed three communal water tanks, food stocks, agricultural kits, shops, and other businesses, which secure people’s livelihoods. Humanitarian organizations assisted in extinguishing the fire. They also provided emergency care and psychosocial support to affected people, cleared debris, repaired the damaged water tanks, and will distribute household and hygiene supplies. People who have been displaced by the fire are currently being hosted by relatives and staying in communal shelters. Organizations are also mobilizing additional resources to help provide shelters, food, and replace lost supplies.

CAMEROON

CHOLERA OUTBREAK KILLS 21, WITH 619 CASES RECORDED

Since the end of October 2021, the cholera outbreak has been spreading in the SouthWest, Centre, South, and Littoral regions. As of 9 January, 619 cases of cholera have been registered in those regions, including 21 related deaths. Humanitarian organizations and the government have been working together to address the Cholera situation, particularly in the South-West, where 521 cases, including 19 deaths, have been recorded. In the affected regions, safe drinking water is scarce, network coverage is limited, and the lack of qualified health staff impedes communication with communities and collection of stool samples.