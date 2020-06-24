West and Central Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - May 2020

Monthly Mobility Trends and Events

Reporting Period

May 2020

In May 2020, significant mobility trends and events were observed in the West and Central Africa region, including:

The closure of borders in 14 countries, in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The progressive easing of restrictions implemented in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including city-wide lockdowns, internal and cross-boundary travel bans and quarantine of new arrivals.

A decrease of 39 per cent in flows observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) between January and May 2020, as a result of mobility restriction measures and decrease travel relating to the COVID-19 crisis.

A stark increase of 65 per cent in flows between April and May 2020, reflecting the progressive resumption of cross-boundary mobility in the region.

The stranding of over 17,000 migrants throughout the region, including close to 2,000 migrants waiting at IOM Transit Centers.

Continued movements across borders observed in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, despite borders being closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of over 13,000 IDPs to North West and North South Region of Cameroon, linked to the COVID-19 crisis.

The deportation of 321 individuals from Libya to Chad.

The increase in the number of migrant arrivals by boat to the Canary Islands (Spain) from 243 in January-April 2019 to 1,936 in January-April 2020.