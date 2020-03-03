Nigeria + 8 more
West and Central Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - Jan 2020
Monthly Mobility Trends and Events
Reporting Period January 2020
In January 2020, several significant mobility trends and events were observed in the West and Central Africa region, including:
Large increases in migration flows throughout the region linked to the resumption of gold panning activities.
The increase in the number of migrant arrivals by boat the the Canary Islands (Spain) from 40 in January 2019 to 708 in January 2020.
The return of 116 Nigerien migrants from Libya on board humanitarian charter flights.
The return of 1,300 Sub-Saharan migrants from Algeria to Niger.
Multiple attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in the Lake Chad Basin, leading to the displacement of over 13,000 individuals in Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad.
