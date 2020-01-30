West and Central Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - Dec 2019

Monthly Mobility Trends and Events

Reporting Period December 2019

In December 2019, several significant mobility trends and events were observed in the West and Central Africa region, including:

The interception of several boats carrying a total of 400 migrants along the West Africa coastline, notably off the Senegalese and Mauritanian shores.

The shipwreck of a boat carrying 150 migrants off the Mauritanian coastline, killing 62 individuals.

Increased flows from Algeria and Libya to Niger observed during Flow Monitoring activities.

An increase in the share of Nigerien nationals headed for Algeria and Libya; conversely, smaller numbers of non-Nigerien nationals bound for Algeria and Libya observed.

Multiple attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in the Lake Chad Basin in late December, leading to the displacement of close to 3,000 individuals in Cameroon and Chad.