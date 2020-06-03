West and Central Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - Apr 2020

Monthly Mobility Trends and Events

Reporting Period April 2020

In April 2020, significant mobility trends and events were observed in the West and Central Africa region, including:

The closure of borders in 14 countries, in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Severe restrictions in mobilty throughout the region in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including city-wide lockdowns, internal and crossboundary travel bans and quarantine of new arrivals.

A decrease of 48 per cent in flows observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) between January and April 2020, as a result of mobility restriction measures and decrease travel relating to the COVID-19 crisis.

The stranding of over 24,000 migrants throughout the region, including more than 3,000 migrants waiting at IOM Transit Centers.

Continued movements across borders observed in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad,

Mali Niger and Cameroon, despite borders being closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of over 10,500 IDPs to North West and Norh South Region of Cameroon, linked to the COVID-19 crisis.

The return of 5,250 talibe children (Coranic school students) to the Zinder Region of Niger from Nigeria, and the return of over 7,000 Chadian students from Cameroon to Chad.

The deportation of 321 individuals from Libya to Chad.

The increase in the number of migrant arrivals by boat to the Canary Islands (Spain) from 243 in January-April 2019 to 1,936 in January-April 2020.

Large increasesin the shares of seasonal migrants observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), .

The intensification of attacks by NonState Armed Groups and growing insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin, which led to the displacement of over 15,000 individuals in Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad.