West and Central Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - September 2020

Monthly Mobility Trends and Events

Reporting Period

September 2020

In September 2020, significant mobility trends and events were observed in the West and Central Africa region, including:

The reopening of air borders and re-sumption of air travel in every country of the region barring Cabo Verde, Came-roon and The Gambia.

The continued closure of land and sea borders, with only the Central African Re-public, Guinea and Guinea Bissau to have completely reopened their borders.

The progressive easing of restrictions implemented in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Sustained movements across borders observed in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Togo, despite borders being closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close to 2,000 migrants reported stranded throughout the region, includ-ing 1,100 migrants waiting at IOM Transit Centers.

The return of over 25,000 IDPs to North West and South West Region of Came-roon, linked to the COVID-19 crisis.

The deportation of 129 individuals from Libya to Chad.

An increase in migratory movements to North Africa and Europe following the end of the rainy season and the start of the dry (cold) season.

An increase in the number of migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands (Spain) by boat from 975 in January-September 2019 to 6,081 in January-September 2020.

Continued violence in North Central and North West zones of Nigeria, leading to the displacement of over 20,000 indi-viduals.