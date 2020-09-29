Nigeria + 11 more
West and Central Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - August 2020
Attachments
The DTM Monthly Regional Update contains consolidated summary updates and highlights from DTM field operations. This document covers updates from the regional network of flow monitoring of migrants, as well as the tracking and monitoring of internal displacement in the countries. It is published on a monthly basis and covers the West and Central Africa Region.
Monthly Mobility Trends and Events
In August 2020, significant mobility trends and events were observed in the West and Central Africa region, including:
The reopening of air borders and the resumption of air travel in every country of the region barring Cabo Verde,
Congo, Mauritania and Nigeria.
The continued closure of land and sea borders, with only Guinea and Guinea Bissau to have completely reopened their borders.
The progressive easing of restrictions implemented in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Sustained movements across borders observed in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad,
Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Togo, despite borders being closed amidst the COVID19 pandemic.
Over 3,500 migrants reported stranded throughout the region, including close to 1,100 migrants waiting at IOM Transit Centers.
The return of over 25,000 IDPs to North West and South West Region of Cameroon, linked to the COVID-19 crisis.
The deportation of 37 individuals from Libya to Chad.
An increase in the number of migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands (Spain) by boat from 584 in January-August 2019 to 3,933 in January-August 2020.
Continued violence in North Central and North West zones of Nigeria, leading to the displacement of close to 12,500 individuals.
Large-scale displacements of over 65,000 individuals in the Lake Chad Basin as a result of severe flooding, attacks by Non-State Armed Groups and growing insecurity
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.