West Africa Regional Supply and Market Outlook, June 25, 2018

Key Messages

West Africa final cereal production data are 2.5% higher than the previous year and close to 12% higher than the five-year average. Rice and maize production increased, contributing to maize surplus and reduced international rice import-dependency. Millet and sorghum production remained stagnant and in deficit. Cereal production decreased in the Sahel due to erratic rainfall and dry spells. Below-average production levels were recorded in Burkina Faso, Mali, and the Greater Lake Chad basin, causing localized deficits.

West Africa’s gross regional cereal surplus was 1.36 million metric tons (MMT) of cereals, close to 40% less than the previous year. Supply quantities in the Sahel were below-average due to deficits, withheld stocks, and high source market prices. Above-average demand was pressured by increased institutional purchases as part of the response to deficits. These trends prevented seasonal price drops and kept prices above-average, especially for locally-produced coarse grains.

Livestock markets are characterized by an early pastoral lean season following below-average pasture and fodder levels and below-average export volumes to Nigeria due to the deprecated Naira currency (NGN). This resulted in transhumance four months earlier than usual and heavy de-stocking. Below-average price trends in most countries further depleted terms of trade.

In Nigeria, increased oil production helped bring the economy out of recession (NBS). The inflation rate dropped to its lowest in two years and staple prices declined or remained stable across most markets but remain high. Prices were higher in northeast Nigeria, where markets were impacted by conflict and insecurity. NGN stabilized, though still 40% below its previous five-year average. Other regional currencies remained mostly stable but are still below-average, except for West and Central African CFA francs (XOF and XAF).