15 Feb 2019

West Africa Key Message Update, February 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 15 Feb 2019 View Original

Key Messages

Good 2018/19 harvests have encouraged the rebuilding of household stocks and the acquisition of income through sales. Potentially above-average market garden harvests are also providing substantial income for households and together with cereals, contribute to improving diversity and ensuring satisfactory household food consumption. In pastoral areas, early transhumances in eastern Burkina Faso, central Mali (Mopti), western Niger (Tahoua and Tillabéry), western Mauritania and northern Senegal has helped to overcome local pasture deficits except in the Liptako Gourma and Lake Chad basins where access to resources remains limited by civil insecurity.

Market supplies remain satisfactory and are supported by new harvests, while demand is seasonally low. This has led to lower food prices compared to previous months and last year, but they remain close to the five-year average. In coastal countries, prices of imported and local rice continue to remain at above average levels due to increased local demand coupled with currency depreciation and inflation. Atypically high prices persist in the Great Lake Chad Basin, the Tibesti region of Chad, northern and central Mali and the Liptako-Gourma region due to market disruptions.

Staple food prices will continue to evolve according to seasonal trends throughout the 2018/19 marketing year, likely lower than last year but close to the average in most countries. Livestock markets, particularly for cattle, remain affected in some areas by insecurity and limited export opportunities to Nigeria, but this could be mitigated in May/June by increased demand during Ramadan.

Most of the region will remain in Minimal (IPC Phase 1) until May 2019. However, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) will continue to affect poor households in the North-Western and South-Western regions of Cameroon that are facing insecurity, internally displaced households in the North and Centre of Mali, but also poor households in the regions of Segou, Sikasso and Mopti who were victims of the 2018 floods, as well as poor households in the pastoral and agropastoral areas of Niger. In Diffa, Niger, humanitarian assistance has reduced the level of food insecurity from Crisis (IPC Phase 3) to Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) levels of food insecurity will continue to affect the Tibesti and Lac regions of Chad due to armed conflict, as well as in CAR. Households in northeastern Nigeria affected by the Boko Haram conflict continue to depend on humanitarian aid for access to food and are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4). In adjacent areas that remain inaccessible to humanitarian actors, the food security situation could be similar or worse.

