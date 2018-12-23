West Africa Key Message Update, December 2018

Key Messages

According to the results of the PREGEC meeting held in Abidjan from 19 to 21 November 2018, projected 2018/19 cereal production in the Sahel and West Africa will reach 74.2 million tons, up 8 and 19 percent respectively from last year and the five-year average. Tuber production is also up 21 percent from the average and legume and oilseed production is up 29 percent. This will result in good household food availability and diversity, which will improve consumption and income through the sale of part of the harvest.

The pastoral situation is satisfactory overall with good availability of pastures and water points. However, below-average pasture conditions in eastern Burkina Faso, central Mali (Mopti), western Niger (Tahoua and Tillabéry), western Mauritania and northern Senegal indicate the potential for early transhumance that could be limited in some pastoral areas of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and the Lake Chad basin due to the persistent civil insecurity.

Market supplies remain satisfactory and are supported by new harvests. Food prices show stability, and in some cases, decline compared to the previous month and last year at the same time, but remain above average, except in Chad and Niger where they are falling. Prices of small ruminants remain stable or above average, but cattle prices are below average in the Sahel, particularly in Chad and Niger due to the persistent low export opportunities to Nigeria. Market operations remain disrupted in the Great Lake Chad basin, northern and central Mali and the Liptako-Gourma region due to civil insecurity.

Most areas will remain in Minimal (IPC Phase 1) acute food insecurity until March 2019. However, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) already affects poor households in the northwestern and southwestern regions of Cameroon and will affect internally displaced households in northern and central Mali as of January 2019, as well as poor households in the regions of Segou, Sikasso and Mopti who were victims of flooding in 2018.