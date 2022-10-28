Weapons and Ammunition Dynamics in the Lake Chad Basin: A study by the United Nations Department of Peace Operations and the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs In partnership with the Lake Chad Basin Commission

Summary of findings

Illicit arms trafficking and civilian possession in the Lake Chad Basin (LCB)

• The illicit circulation of weapons and ammunition represents one of the primary conflict drivers in the LCB. Main sources of illicit materiel are diversions from regional national stockpiles (mainly through raids and theft, and corruption to a lesser extent), materiel ‘recycled’ from previous conflicts in the region, as well as craft production.

• While many civilians possess weapons in areas affected by Boko Haram, communities differ in their approach to weapons ownership. While some are culturally attached to the principle of arms ownership, others would be keen to disarm if sufficient security were to be provided by the State.

• Vigilante groups have proliferated in response to the increasing threat of terrorism and the lack of formal security provision. They include a wide range of entities which differ in terms of objectives, membership, governmental oversight, and equipment. Most vigilantes carry hunting rifles; some are keen to procure better firearms and others have reportedly been provided with assault rifles by the authorities.

Boko Haram/ISWAP’s arsenals

• Tracing of recovered materiel by specialist organizations indicates that diversions from the respective national stockpiles of LCB security and defense forces, as well as proliferation of pre-2011 Libyan stockpiles and leftovers from other conflicts in Africa are the main sources of weapons and ammunition held by Boko Haram. Materiel is acquired locally, either through battlefield capture or purchased on the illicit market.

• At this stage, there is no evidence suggesting any direct supply of materiel from ISIS central to ISWAP. However, the former has been transferring money to ISWAP on an irregular basis, including to procure materiel.

• The tactic of ISWAP has evolved in response to the strengthening of the Nigerian Air Force.

Rather than large-scale attacks, ISWAP has shifted to smaller operations, often using motorbikes, roadblocks, and ambushes, requiring small arms, light weapons such as RPGs, ammunition, and IEDs.

• Recent MNJTF operations in the islands of Lake Chad enabled the recovery of significant weapons and military materiel, including artillery launchers and the destruction of several IED factories.

• Nigeria suffers the highest number of IED attacks by Boko Haram, with 85 per cent of regional incidents in 2020. The number of IED attacks targeting the civilian population has decreased over the past year, while ISWAP tries to gain the support of the population in the areas in which it operates.

• According to the MNJTF, the main concern for Boko Haram currently is the acquisition of ammunition for small arms given the continuing demand. Strengthened control and management of ammunition, as well as initiatives to counter ammunition trafficking are therefore critical.

**National Weapons and Ammunition Management (WAM) capacity **

• Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria are party to a number of regional and international arms control instruments, but each country differs both in terms of the level of implementation they have achieved and regarding the status of national legal frameworks.

• Niger and Nigeria are members of ECOWAS while Chad and Cameroon are members of ECCAS.

This translates into a discrepancy in national arms control capacity across the region but also presents opportunities for regional cooperation since ECCAS member states are able to draw on the experience of their ECOWAS counterparts.

• In an effort to prevent and address illicit trafficking and unplanned explosions, national authorities in the LCB have been working to reinforce their WAM capacity. National coordination structures, financial capacity, operational priorities, needs, and levels of international technical support vary from country to country.

• Stockpile management, and the building and rehabilitation of storage facilities in particular, have been the most widely implemented WAM-related activities across the LCB.

• Recordkeeping, including national databases for state-owned and civilian-owned weapons and ammunition remains a consistent need expressed by national authorities.

• Destruction of obsolete and surplus ammunition remains a priority in several countries whose authorities have raised their concerns with regards to deadly unplanned explosions and diversions for terrorism purposes.

Fighting against illicit trafficking and possession

• In addition to DDR efforts, the four countries bordering Lake Chad have designed and implemented a range of initiatives including reinforcing their legal frameworks, building awareness and sensitizing communities to the issue, rolling out voluntary and forced weapons disarmament programmes, enhancing national and cross-border agency coordination, and managing seizures of weapons.

• Security agencies in each of the four countries seize weapons and ammunition; however, the lack of any clear and coherent national procedures and verification processes results in materiel unaccounted for and heightened risks of further diversions • With regards to materiel seized from Boko Haram, there is a notable lack of recordkeeping, handling procedures, and transparency across the four countries.

• Further analysis of recovered weapons would provide significant support to efforts in tackling and preventing diversions and illicit trafficking to terrorist groups DDR/defector programmes in the LCB • In parallel to military operations aimed at countering Boko Haram, each of the four LCB countries have set up defector programmes, pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2349 (2017).

• While the preconditions for traditional DDR programmes are not currently met in the Lake Chad area, DDR processes can include DDR-related tools and reintegration support to prevent individuals from joining armed groups designated as terrorist organizations as well as to support programmes for those leaving armed groups. In this context, Transitional WAM is particularly relevant to the LCB and could support other DDR-related tools such as Community Violence Reduction (CVR).

• There is a general lack of focus on military materiel in DDR planning and procedures across national programmes. Management of the weapons and ammunition of disengaged combatants has not been given due consideration at the policy, strategic, or operational levels, leaving a significant gap in the implementation of DDR initiatives.

• A number of former fighters have defected and surrendered weapons in each LCB country, with questions remaining as to what happened to the weaponry of those who did not. Transparency with regards to weapons of former fighters would contribute to more successful community reintegration.

• Representatives of national SALW control institutions interviewed explained that they do not work closely with DDR authorities, sometimes feeling misinformed or side-lined from many of these initiatives. National arms control experts should be given the opportunity to advise DDR authorities