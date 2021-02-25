Wave of Violence

From north to south, on land and water, Nigeria’s security woes are deepening. Multiple reports of violence and conflicts point to the ubiquitous wave of security challenges. Beyond the open grazing crisis, new attacks have been recorded in the northeast and northwest violence, and there are emerging threats in the south-south and southeast zones. On February 24 2021, suspected pirates hijacked a passenger boat in River state and abducted eleven people. On Tuesday, February 23 2021, Niger Delta militants threatened to destroy all the Federal government infrastructures in Lagos and Abuja over alleged marginalisation of the region and failing to deliver on the amnesty programme. Meanwhile, Boko Haram insurgents attacked the relatively peaceful city of Maiduguri on Tuesday, February 23 2021, killing 16 people, including nine children.

The Nigerian government’s chances of effectively managing the escalating violence appear to be more compounded by multiple state government and non-state actors responses. Many southern Nigeria communities and some part of the north-central zone are announcing bans and quit notices on open-grazing and pastoralists. In the southeast, violent clashes have been recorded between the Nigerian military forces and the Eastern Security Network (ESN). The ESN was formed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to tackle emerging security challenges in the southeast region. These developing trends are heralded by encouragements from top-level public office holders for private citizens to bear arms and defend themselves in the face of terror.

The Nigerian government must stay ahead of the challenges, from combating existing violence to managing emerging threats and non-state actors’ unorthodox responses. First, conversations about ending banditry through amnesty must be comprehensive and widely consultative. Government must learn lessons from the widely regarded unsustainable presidential amnesty programme for ex-Niger delta militants and the litany of failed peace deals extended to bandits in the past. These experiences must inform the government to collaborate with conflict experts in negotiating and drafting a comprehensive and sustainable amnesty programme for bandits.

Second, combative efforts against the northeast conflict must be improved. On February 9 2021, Nigeria’s new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, had said he would partner with Cameroonian and Chadian soldiers to end the northeast’s insurgency. Although the announcement cast light on the existing Multinational Joint Task Force’s tempo against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin area, it ushered rays of hope to end the insurgency. The Tuesday attack in Maiduguri is a cause for worry. In recent years, Maiduguri has largely been untouched by the northeast violence, although security forces in the city are always on high alert. The Tuesday attack exposes the security vulnerabilities in the region. Importantly, it is a call to action.

The commitment of the Multinational Joint Task Force must be renewed. Nigeria’s new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) must ride on his appointment’s newness to stimulate further assurances among the MNJTF member-states. It is in Nigeria’s best interest to champion the call for improved regional commitment against the insurgency. The northwest banditry is demanding military attention; other security situations are also witnessing military involvements. Consequently, Nigeria’s military outfits are overwhelmed by the country’s escalating security crisis. Improved regional collaboration will complement Nigeria’s war-weary troops against the insurgents. Additionally, the regional partnerships must include conversations for participating national governments to improve their border security in light of the Boko Haram insurgency and the escalating Sahel violence. The proliferation of fresh violence and conflict in Nigeria must prompt the Nigerian government to find new solutions to before they become unmanageable.