Watering Seeds of Healing and Hope

“The care and concern that GREENCODE gave me, helped me overcome the pain I endured from conflict and being displaced. They noticed my suffering and helped me in the most practical way: helping me access clean water for drinking and bathing,”-Abu Mohammed, internally displaced from Baga town, Kukawa Local Government Area to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Abu Mohammed is a 72-year-old man who was forced to flee is home village in north-east Nigeria when non-state armed groups attacked Baga town in late 2018. He trekked for days to reach safety in Maiduguri, utterly shocked and traumatized from what he had just lived through. The attack on his village claimed the lives of all his children, leaving him as the only caregiver for his granddaughter. Despite the relief of finally arriving in El-Miskin IDP Camp in Maiduguri, Abu and his eight-year-old granddaughter struggled to meet their basic needs. Abu, already suffering from a loss of eyesight, had sustained a leg injury from the long and arduous journey. Day after day, Abu had to endure the pain of his injury to walk long distances to collect small amounts of water since he did not have a proper jerry can, waiting long hours in line until it was his turn. Each day, his spirit was more downtrodden and he did not know how much longer he could keep providing for his small granddaughter, the only family member he had left.

One fateful day, Samson Timothy, a Project Officer with a local organization, Green Concern for Development (GREENCODE) crossed Abu Mohammed’s path while carrying out hygiene promotion in the camp and was immediately alarmed by his circumstances. Not only could Abu hardly fend for himself physically, he was deeply traumatized and distressed. GREENCODE immediately provided Abu Mohammed with a hygiene kit that included jerry cans for Abu to store water and reduce his trips to fetch water.

“This for me is humanity, if I can have access to good quality water then the most vulnerable people should also have access to good quality water. I am privileged and blessed to contribute my knowledge and skills to help those who need it the most,” said Samson Timothy.

In time, GREENCODE also set up a water reticulation system so that Abu, his granddaughter and other members of the community would have access to water much closer to their homes. Yet GREENCODE did not stop there; Samson and his colleagues continued to visit Abu Mohammed regularly out of concern for the hopeless and helpless state they had found him in to provide him with psychosocial support. With each visit, Abu’s mental state improved especially when clean water was made available close enough to his house so that even his little granddaughter could go collect water on her own.

Not too far away in the same IDP camp, Fanne Mohammad was grappling with a similar fate. Fanne is a 61-year-old widow who also fled from Baga town in Kukawa Local Government Area, cannot hear and is speech-impaired. In the face of these disabilities, Fanne was coping with taking care of her daughter, who is also widowed, five grandchildren and four orphan boys without regular access to clean drinking water or any of the basic items needed to survive such as soap, cooking pots, jerry cans or water storage containers. Fanne’s daughter had also just given birth to twins when GREENCODE became aware of their dire situation. GREENCODE encountered Fanne and her family in a destitute state, not having the necessary items to practice good hygiene or fetch water, and urgently provided them with a hygiene kit.

“I remember how I lived in the village with my husband before the insurgency. We went to the farm and collected water from the river. Today I am filled with tears of joy to receive these items so I can once again collect water and have hope that at least some things can return to normal. I can even lend some of the items to help others who do not have them,” Fanne said.

In the weeks that followed, GREENCODE continued to visit Fanne and her family during house-to-house hygiene promotion. Fanne, her daughter and the new born twins continued to grow and regain their strength now having the basic equipment to collect water and bath themselves. Through the routine visits, Fanne also opened up to GREENCODE about her dreadful experience during the conflict and was able to start smiling again as her trauma began to heal.

“I am happy and joyful that their hope could be restored and they can laugh again after being rejected and abandoned. This for me is the true definition humanity,” said Samson Timothy. The GREENCODE Water and Sanitation project, funded by the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, not only gave the most vulnerable people like Abu, Fanne and their families access to clean water; it watered their sullen spirits to plant seeds of joy once again.

From August 2019 to January 2020, the GREENCODE WASH project impacted more than 23,000 people in Jere and Monguno Local Government Areas with emergency water trucking, distribution of hygiene kits and reusable sanitary pads for women and girls of reproductive age, rehabilitation of emergency latrines and washrooms, and hygiene promotion.