Water wars in Nigeria? Policy weekly, vol.2 issue 22 (July 1-7, 2019)

Policy Recommendations

All politics is local: Policymakers should focus more on local and sub- national water challenges as they easily fuel conflicts 2. Together, we win: Government of Nigeria should subscribe to local, regional, and international institutions that bring together different stakeholders for water governance.

Institutionalise cooperation: A supranational institution, like the United Nations, should play a leading role in mediating on transboundary hydro-geopolitical issues before they escalate into full blown violent conflicts.

Technical expertise required: Water management issues are as technical as they are political. There is need to work with technical experts to seek pragmatic solutions before the conflict becomes full blown.

Mainstream SDG 6: The Government of Nigeria should create policy frameworks that promote development of effective water management innovations at both the local and national levels.