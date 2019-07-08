08 Jul 2019

Water wars in Nigeria? Policy weekly, vol.2 issue 22 (July 1-7, 2019)

from Nextier SPD (Security, Peace, and Development)
Policy Recommendations

  1. All politics is local: Policymakers should focus more on local and sub- national water challenges as they easily fuel conflicts 2. Together, we win: Government of Nigeria should subscribe to local, regional, and international institutions that bring together different stakeholders for water governance.

  2. Institutionalise cooperation: A supranational institution, like the United Nations, should play a leading role in mediating on transboundary hydro-geopolitical issues before they escalate into full blown violent conflicts.

  3. Technical expertise required: Water management issues are as technical as they are political. There is need to work with technical experts to seek pragmatic solutions before the conflict becomes full blown.

  4. Mainstream SDG 6: The Government of Nigeria should create policy frameworks that promote development of effective water management innovations at both the local and national levels.

  5. Time for metered pipe-borne water:
    Government of Nigeria should create the enabling environment for multi- stakeholders' involvement and participation in water management in order to achieve the SDG Goal 6.

