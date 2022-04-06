Water Scarcity and Displacement Brief: Gujba and Tarmua LGAs, Yobe State, Northeast Nigeria, April 2022

CONTEXT

At the end of February 2022, REACH field teams started to receive reports about some unusual displacement patterns especially in Tarmua and Gujba Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Yobe State, Northeast Nigeria

The dry season that usually takes place between November and May has historically been associated with drought and food insecurity in the state. The steady degradation of the Lake Chad Basin, reduction in length of rainy season and insecurity in the region has led to the increase in incidences of drought in the state.

Years of dealing with drought-like situations seasonally has led to the emergence of a diverse range of mechanisms to manage household resources. Despite this, people in communities across Tarmua and Gujba Local Government Areas (LGAs) are forced to leave their homes and seek refuge in central towns where they have to rely on the assistance of host community members, government officials and NGOs. This assessment is designed to understand the cause of such changes in displacement patterns as a reaction to an annual seasonal occurrence. It aims to inform humanitarian partners about the priority needs of the displaced population as well as the strain on resources during what is an already arduous time for host communities.