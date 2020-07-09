Water for Life: A borehole restores dignity and reignites a community’s dreams

“Water in our community is now clean and tastes good. There is enough water go around for everyone in our community. Now we are happy and comfortable. We can once again have hope to build our futures. We are lucky” Halima Mohammed, a 26-year-old woman from Jinaina village of Gamboru Ngala of Borno State, Nigeria benefited from water and sanitation interventions implemented by CIDAR with support from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund after fleeing her village to an IDP Camp in Maiduguri. Here is her story on how access to water changed her life. “We survived persistent attacks by insurgents on my village near Ngala. We ran for our lives and trekked for seven days to reach Cameroon.

It was a difficult journey. Some of my family members and friends were killed. We spent one month in Wuramari village in Cameroon. There, we came under attack again. This time we decided to return to Nigeria and finally arrived at El-Miskin Transit IDP Camp in Maiduguri. Life was very difficult and full of hardship. There was no shelter, water, or food when we arrived. The little money we had was just enough for food and water for the first few days. I suffered immensely while waiting for hours until it was my turn to fetch water. People were arguing and offending each other over a bucket of water. We all were desperate to be the first in line to collect water.

After a few days, CIDAR came to support us. They brought us food, clothing, blankets, soap, buckets, jerry cans and many other household items. They took over the water facility and started giving us enough water for free. Soon they started constructing latrines and bathing showers for us and a solar borehole with a very tall water storage tank to provide us water even after ‘Maghriba’ (sunset). Now we have enough water, and I can simply draw it from the hand-pump even late in the evenings.

Relatives who arrived last year told me that there was a cholera outbreak in some areas of Maiduguri and some people died. I know that cholera comes from contaminated water. Luckily, I now have access to clean water. Halima Mohammed lives with her widowed mother and siblings in Shuwari 6 Area of El-Miskin Transit Camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State in north-east Nigeria. Between December 2019 and January 2020, more than 200 families arrived in the camp fleeing from conflict in their home villages. Halima’s family went through extremely difficult times upon arriving at El-Miskin IDP Camp and initially struggled to have enough water, food, shelter, and other basic necessities. The Centre for Integrated Development and Research International (CIDAR), one of the major organizations in the camp providing water and sanitation services in the camp, intervened with support from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF). CIDAR constructed two blocks of showers and latrines and one hybrid solar-powered motorized borehole with a hand pump in early 2020. This new water source supplies 31,000 liters of water every day for 1,544 people allowing each person to have access to 20 liters of water every day.

“We do not pay for water anymore. I do not get tired going to fetch water and waiting for hours and I am saving more time. Now, I use my time and energy to make Hulla (caps) to sell and earn and support my mother to meet family expenses,” says Halima.

Nigeria Humanitarian Fund’s timely support enabled CIDAR to establish water and sanitation facilities for the newly displaced people seeking refuge in Shuwari-6 camp. Now, people are able to easily access clean water, showers and toilets closer to their homes. People like Halima can now live a life of dignity. They can take baths and showers and use latrines, improving their hygienic conditions, which helps prevent diseases. Instead of spending hours upon hours collecting water, they have time to make caps and hand fans, among other handicrafts, or run small shops so they can generate income to support their families’ basic needs. Funding through the NHF helped restore their dignity and dreams.