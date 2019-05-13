WASH Sector Nigeria Emergency Technical Guidance (April 2019)

Objective

The objective of this document is to provide technical guidance to partners implementing emergency water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH) program in Nigeria to ensure effective and efficient interventions to address humanitarian needs and acute emergencies. This document also provides guidance for the harmonized standards. The harmonized standards provide a reference to ensure that affected populations receive a minimally acceptable standard of services in WASH.

Limitations

This guidance was developed in consultation with government, non-governmental organization (NGO), and United Nations (UN) partners implementing emergency WASH programs in Nigeria. A small sample of focus group discussions with internally displaced person (IDP) beneficiaries also informed the recommendations. Due to the large number of IDPs living in a large number of host communities, inaccessible areas, and various formal and informal camp settlements all stakeholders and beneficiaries could not be consulted. Technical design issues were guided by feedback from partners. It is recommended that this guidance be reviewed and revised based on changes in the emergency operating context and future best practices identified by WASH actors.

Costs illustrated below are examples provided by contributing partners. Installation and repair of infrastructure will vary significantly based on a variety of factors that include location, soil type, depths, and siting. Costs are based on exchange rates prior to the currency float for urban locations, ranging from 350-360 naira as compared to the United States Dollar (USD). At the time of reviewing the official exchange rate was 360.

This guidance is not inclusive of all considerations for planning, implementation, and operation of WASH services in Nigeria. This guidance covers some of the technical issues encountered during the review of existing services prior to development of this guidance. It is highly recommended that WASH practitioners review the recommended references at the end of this document before initiating activities in Nigeria.