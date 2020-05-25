Vulnerability and Essential Needs Assessment (VENA): Factsheet - Maiduguri LGA, Borno State, Nigeria, May 2020

CONTEXT

The ongoing regionalised armed conflict in Northeast Nigeria and the resulting crisis is entering its tenth year, leaving an estimated 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance according to the 2019 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). Therefore, there is an urgency to better understand the ability of the population to meet essential needs, as well as the scope and severity of existing needs.

As per the HNO, the most acute humanitarian needs are concentrated in areas affected by conflict and locations hosting large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees. The objective of this assessment was to explore different types of vulnerability dimensions across multiple sectors from a representative sample of IDP and Host Community1 (HC) households in six local government areas (LGAs), namely Askira/Uba, Gujba, Hawul, Jere, Maiduguri and Michika, that were identified in the 2019 HNO to have the highest number of people in need. Furthermore, this assessment seeks to determine what proportion of the targeted population are fully able, partially able, or unable to meet their essential needs.

Please see the last page of this factsheet for additional information on the assessments’s methodology.

KEY FINDINGS

• 48% of IDP households and 18% of HC households in Maiduguri LGA reported not having enough money to buy items from the food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB)2

• 80% of IDP households and 52% of HC households in Maiduguri LGA live in extreme poverty3 as defined by the Nigerian National Statistics Bureau (NBS)

• 2% of IDP households and 4% of HC households in Maiduguri LGA were found to be highly vulnerable to potential health risks