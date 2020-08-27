Vulnerability and Essential Needs Assessment (VENA): Brief - Bay States, Nigeria, July 2020

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

The ongoing regionalised armed conflict in Northeast Nigeria and the resulting crisis is entering its tenth year, leaving an estimated 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance according to the 2019 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). Therefore, there is an urgency to better understand the ability of the population to meet essential needs, as well as the scope and severity of existing needs.

As per the HNO, the most acute humanitarian needs are concentrated in areas affected by conflict and locations hosting large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees. The objective of this assessment was to explore different types of vulnerability dimensions across multiple sectors from a representative sample of IDPs, both in and out of camps, and host community1 (HC) households in six local government areas (LGAs), namely Askira/Uba, Gujba, Hawul, Jere, Maiduguri and Michika, that were identified in the 2019 HNO to have the highest number of people in need. Furthermore, this assessment seeks to determine what proportion of the targeted population are fully able, partially able, or unable to meet their essential needs. In addition, the assessment sought to highlight how the challenges to meet essential needs vary based on the displacement status of the targeted population.

Findings are based on household surveys that were collected through home visits by IMPACT field surveyors between 16 March and 1 April 2020, in the selected LGAs. In total, 1,381 household surveys were conducted with head of household or their equivalents. A stratified cluster sampling designed at LGA level was used with the primary sampling unit defined as the settlement/camp, and the secondary sampling unit is the households within those locations. Sampling was conducted at a 90% confidence interval with a 10% margin of error per strata. The respondents were asked about their income, expenses and barriers to accessing essential needs and services. As the methodology relies on self-reported levels of expenditure, productive assets and assistance, there is potential for inaccuracies and bias. To avoid extreme outliers, only the distribution of all values from zero to 99% was considered in the analysis. The last one percent of each distribution were replaced with blank values.