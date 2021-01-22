Vitamin A supplementation and deworming campaign 2020: Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency – 20 January 2021

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Borno State has been the epicenter of the Boko Haram conflict in Northeast Nigeria since 2009 with attendant serious humanitarian crises. According to the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), an estimated 7 million people need humanitarian assistance in 2020, with more than 1.8 million being Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The conflict had badly affected normal livelihood activities, including agriculture, which has come to a complete halt in many locations. Access to food is a huge problem; even when available, increasing prices also meant that most of the IDP population in these areas, already deprived of their means of survival, are not able to afford proper daily meals. Sections of populations are also completely cut off from access to food and other basic amenities. The Cadre Harmonisé conducted in October 2019 indicated decrease in food consumption and livelihood opportunities in Borno,

Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states, with about 2.7 million people in the states being in the critical phases (3 to 5) of food insecurity in October to December 2019, with expected increase to 3.6 million from January to March 2020 if the ongoing humanitarian assistance is not sustained. Additionally, the recent onset of convid-19 pandemic with the movement restrictions imposed by Government have led to increase in challenges at household level, especially, with regards to feeding and nutrition status of children (including deficiency diseases), thereby aggravating already dire situation nutrition situation in Borno State.