Nigeria
Violence by Security Forces Enforcing COVID-19 Movement Restrictions in the BAY States March-May 2020
Attachments
Incidents, Key Messages and How to Report
Starting in March 2020 and in an effort to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, Nigeria’s Federal and State authorities imposed various restrictions of movement, including in the Northeast. These restrictions include a ban on social gathering and inter-state travel, night curfews, mandatory use of masks in public, and a complete lockdown instructing businesses to close and people to stay at home.